SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 64,009 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

Stryker stock opened at $303.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.08. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

