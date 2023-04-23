Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,638,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,679,000 after buying an additional 470,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $123.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

