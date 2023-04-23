Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on June 20th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

NYSE SWK opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $144.38. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

