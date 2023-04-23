Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.94 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.