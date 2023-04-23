Morgan Stanley Boosts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $15.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

