Morgan Stanley Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $114.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.43.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Down 0.4 %

Raymond James stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 258,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.