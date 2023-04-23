KeyCorp Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $105.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

