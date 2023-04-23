ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.62.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.