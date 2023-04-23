UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.23.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. Analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $2,194,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath



UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

