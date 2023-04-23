Morgan Stanley Raises PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $32.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.