Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.59 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,503. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

