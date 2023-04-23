Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $51.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 9,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.