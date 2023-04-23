The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $110.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.82.

CF Industries stock opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 894,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,208,000 after acquiring an additional 560,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 544,263 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

