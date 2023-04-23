Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $110.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.08.

BILL Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $189.97. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after buying an additional 1,858,460 shares during the last quarter. Pelion Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,455,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 819,945 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,441,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile



Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.



