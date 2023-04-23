Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $47.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

