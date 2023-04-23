Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $76.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BYD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.93.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,161 shares of company stock worth $34,312,098 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,625,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

