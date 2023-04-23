National Bankshares Boosts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $34.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,265,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.