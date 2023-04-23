DA Davidson Trims Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Target Price to $37.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,311 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

