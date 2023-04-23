OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OABI. Cowen began coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OmniAb Stock Performance

OmniAb has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

