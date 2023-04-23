Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $498.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

