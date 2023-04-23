Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

