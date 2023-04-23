Bethany Sensenig Sells 9,100 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) CFO Bethany Sensenig sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $11,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,703.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,780 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About 9 Meters Biopharma

A number of research firms have commented on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

