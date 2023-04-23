Credit Suisse Group Cuts Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $10.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $15.50 to $10.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Mercer International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $603.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

