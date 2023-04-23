MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $72.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $189.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

