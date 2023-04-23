MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 6.5 %

MDXG stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,090 shares of company stock worth $319,306. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

