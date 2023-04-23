StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Insider Activity at Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $128,758.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $51,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

Further Reading

