Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $149,940.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,034,628 shares in the company, valued at $65,001,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
