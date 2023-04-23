Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $149,940.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,034,628 shares in the company, valued at $65,001,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 95,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also

