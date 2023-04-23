StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

