Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.93 million, a PE ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Kamada has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.56.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

About Kamada

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.