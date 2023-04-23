StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Up 1.9 %
NURO stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.89.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 53.51%.
Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroMetrix (NURO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.