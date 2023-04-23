Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

