Head to Head Review: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -5.36% 21.25% 6.26% Blue Dolphin Energy 6.75% -926.41% 40.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNX Resources and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources currently has a consensus price target of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 36.53%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Blue Dolphin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.10 -$142.08 million ($1.07) -14.57 Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.08 $32.89 million $2.32 1.19

Blue Dolphin Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Dolphin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments. The Coalbed Methane segment focuses on the production of CBM natural gas from Pocahontas No.3. The Other Gas segment operates shale and shallow oil from Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Co. is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products. The Tolling and Terminaling Operations segment relates to tolling and storage Terminaling services under third party lease agreements. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

