Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Paula Russell Sells 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2023

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paula Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 31st, Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.