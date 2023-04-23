Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Paula Russell Sells 3,000 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paula Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Owens Corning alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.