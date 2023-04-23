Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Paula Russell Sells 3,000 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Paula Russell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.
Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7 %
Owens Corning stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90.
Owens Corning Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens Corning (OC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.