Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases 29,067 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 29,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $542,971.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,584,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,286,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Price Performance

RE/MAX stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 368.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Stephens lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.