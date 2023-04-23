The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Target Price to $26.00

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.29. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading

