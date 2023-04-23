KeyCorp Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $264.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $229.00 to $264.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.69. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $390.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

