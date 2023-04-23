Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Alcoa by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 109,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 41,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 381.8% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.