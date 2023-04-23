The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $144.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Clorox Stock Up 1.4 %

CLX opened at $165.26 on Tuesday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

