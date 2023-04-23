Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

