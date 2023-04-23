StockNews.com Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Sell

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPPGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $800.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.