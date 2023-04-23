StockNews.com Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $800.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Recommended Stories

