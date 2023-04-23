New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 3.7 %

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

