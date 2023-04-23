Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $596.89.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $491.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.78. Humana has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 47,069.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 512,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 511,644 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

