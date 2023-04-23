Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.20.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.26. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $151.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova in the third quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 29.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Articles

