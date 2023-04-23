The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.75.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $252.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

