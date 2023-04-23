Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Shares of MOH opened at $275.54 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.52.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

