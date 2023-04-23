StockNews.com Lowers Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Buckle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKE stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Buckle by 42.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

