CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

