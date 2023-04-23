Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $275.54 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Analyst Recommendations for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

