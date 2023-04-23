Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVS. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.