Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVS. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

