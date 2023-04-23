HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.87.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 3.9 %

HCA stock opened at $281.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.90.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.